Video From Syria Showing Vehicles Being Bombed Linked to Israel-Hamas Conflict

This video has been on the internet since 2019. It is unrelated to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.
Rujuta Thete
WebQoof
Published:

Fact-Check: This old video does not show Hamas militants being bombed on their way to attack Israel.

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

A video showing an armed person laughing and recording himself on a moving vehicle right before the convoy behind him gets bombed is going viral on the internet.

The claim states that Hamas militants were bombed on their way to attack Israel.

What's the truth?: This video is old.

  • It has been on the internet since 2019, predating the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

How did we find out the truth?: On performing a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the video, we came across an old YouTube video.

  • This video was shared by 'Orient' on 4 March 2019.

  • The title states that it shows a convoy of Assad militia members getting bombed at Syria.

The video dates back to 2019.

  • We also found several Arabic news reports by Orient News, Waseela TV and Mazmaz News from 2019.

  • These reports carried the same viral video and stated that at Deir ez-Zor dessert in Syrian a convoy of military vehicles belonging to the Assad regime were bombed.

Although we haven't been able to confirm the location or the context of the video independently, it is clear that the clip is old and unrelated to Israel-Hamas war.

Conclusion: An old video is being shared to falsely claim that it shows Hamas militants being bombed on their way to attack Israel.

