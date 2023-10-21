ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Unrelated Video From Syria Falsely Shared as Hezbollah Attacking Israel Recently

It is a video from 2018 showing the Turkish Armed Forces attack 'terror targets' in Afrin, Syria.

Khushi Mehrotra
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
Unrelated Video From Syria Falsely Shared as Hezbollah Attacking Israel Recently
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

A video showing several missiles being launched is being shared on social media to claim that it shows the Hezbollah group in Lebanon attacking Israel amid the ongoing conflict with Hamas.

An archive of the post can be found here

(Source: X/Screenshot) 

The post had 157.2K views at the time of writing this story.

(Archives of similar claims can be found here, here and here.)

What is the truth?: This video does not show Hezbollah attacking Israel.

  • The video dates back to 2018 and shows the Turkish Armed Forces attacking the ‘terror targets’ in Afrin in Syria as a part of their Operation Olive Branch.

Also Read

Fact-Check: Old Video of Syrian Refugee Camp Falsely Shared as One From Gaza

Fact-Check: Old Video of Syrian Refugee Camp Falsely Shared as One From Gaza
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

How did we find out?: We divided the video into several keyframes and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.

  • We came across the same video shared on Facebook by a Turkish news channel, TRT Haber.

  • The video was uploaded on 20 January 2018 with the caption written in Turkish that loosely translates to, “Within the scope of Operation Olive Branch, Turkish Armed Forces hit terrorist targets in Afrin with multi-barreled rocket launchers.”

Here is a comparison between a frame of the viral video and the TRT Haber video. 

(Source: Altered by The Quint

  • With a relevant keyword search, we also found a news report by Anadolu Ajansi, published on 24 January 2018, about Turkey launching Operation Olive Branch to “remove PYD/PKK and Daesh terror elements from Afrin.”

  • Another Turkish news website, Star, shared the same video titled, “Turkish Armed Forces started hitting PYD targets in Afrin."

What is Hezbollah?: It is a Shia Islamist political party and a militant group from Lebanon and is led by Hassan Nasrallah since 1992.

  • It emerged for the first time during the Lebanese civil war when the country was invaded by Israeli forces in 1982.

Tensions between Israel and Hezbollah: Though the two have a history of skewed relations, there has been 'little tension' during the Israel-Hamas conflict.

  • According to CNN, on 17 October, "four Lebanese children were killed in a crossfire between the two countries."

  • It also highlighted that Hezbollah had attacked Israeli military locations.

Conclusion: It is an old video from 2018 showing Turkish troops attacking terror elements in Syria. It is not related to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Also Read

Fact-Check: Viral List of 17 Names Does Not Show Indians Kidnapped by Hamas

Fact-Check: Viral List of 17 Names Does Not Show Indians Kidnapped by Hamas

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Turkey   Israel-Palestine   Webqoof 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×