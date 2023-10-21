Unrelated Video From Syria Falsely Shared as Hezbollah Attacking Israel Recently

The post had 157.2K views at the time of writing this story.
What is the truth?: This video does not show Hezbollah attacking Israel.
The video dates back to 2018 and shows the Turkish Armed Forces attacking the ‘terror targets’ in Afrin in Syria as a part of their Operation Olive Branch.
How did we find out?: We divided the video into several keyframes and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.
We came across the same video shared on Facebook by a Turkish news channel, TRT Haber.
The video was uploaded on 20 January 2018 with the caption written in Turkish that loosely translates to, “Within the scope of Operation Olive Branch, Turkish Armed Forces hit terrorist targets in Afrin with multi-barreled rocket launchers.”
With a relevant keyword search, we also found a news report by Anadolu Ajansi, published on 24 January 2018, about Turkey launching Operation Olive Branch to “remove PYD/PKK and Daesh terror elements from Afrin.”
Another Turkish news website, Star, shared the same video titled, “Turkish Armed Forces started hitting PYD targets in Afrin."
What is Hezbollah?: It is a Shia Islamist political party and a militant group from Lebanon and is led by Hassan Nasrallah since 1992.
It emerged for the first time during the Lebanese civil war when the country was invaded by Israeli forces in 1982.
Tensions between Israel and Hezbollah: Though the two have a history of skewed relations, there has been 'little tension' during the Israel-Hamas conflict.
According to CNN, on 17 October, "four Lebanese children were killed in a crossfire between the two countries."
It also highlighted that Hezbollah had attacked Israeli military locations.
Conclusion: It is an old video from 2018 showing Turkish troops attacking terror elements in Syria. It is not related to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.
