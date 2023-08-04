Video of Man Getting Thrashed by Mob in Ujjain Shared With Misleading Claims

Taking a cue, we looked for reports and found India Today's article from 30 July.

The report stated that Zareen Khan, a physiotherapist, was allegedly molested by a man in Kharakua, Ujjain on 28 July.

The accused also thrashed the woman and her acquaintance, Taufeeq Khan.

According to the report, after this incident came to light, the locals in the area surrounded the police station and demanded swift action against the accused.