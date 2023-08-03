Old Video of Man Pelting Stones at Crowd Falsely Linked to Haryana Violence

The video is being shared to claim that it shows visuals from violence-hit Haryana.
A video of a man throwing stones into a large crowd is being shared on social media, where users are linking it to the communal violence in Haryana, which started on 31 July.
The video is being shared demanding "hard" punishment for people behaving in this manner, as it "leads to a clash between two factions."
But...?: The video has been on the internet since at least August 2022 and is not related to the violence in Haryana.
How did we find out?: We took screenshots of the video and ran reverse image searches on some of them.
One such search led us to a tweet dated 24 August 2022, which carried the same video.
It was shared with text in Telugu, which loosely translates to "They are the ones who throw stones. They are the ones who provoke! This is the politics of BJP."
We came across more posts from August and October 2022 (links here and here), which were shared with no context.
More on Haryana: A religious procession carried out by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in Haryana's Nuh turned violent after people reportedly threw stones at the procession on 31 July.
The violence has since claimed six lives, including two home guards.
Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) was imposed in violence-hit areas across the state, and some parts also saw internet shutdowns.
The state government's additional secretary extended the shutdown till 11:59 pm on 5 August in Nuh, Palwal, Faridabad and in parts of Gurugram such as Sohna, Manesar and Pataudi.
Conclusion: While we were unable to independently verify the incident in the video, we can confirm that the video is old and is not related to the ongoing communal violence in Haryana.
