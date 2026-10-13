Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Old Video of Haryana Police Firing at Farmers Falsely Linked to CJP Protests

Old Video of Haryana Police Firing at Farmers Falsely Linked to CJP Protests

The video dates back to February 2024 and shows the Haryana Police firing tear gas shells at protesting farmers.

Aishwarya Varma
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>An old video from the 2024 farmers' protest is being shared to falsely claim that it shows recent visuals of the Delhi Police opening fire at protesters.</p></div>
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An old video from the 2024 farmers' protest is being shared to falsely claim that it shows recent visuals of the Delhi Police opening fire at protesters.

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

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A video, showing police personnel firing at a crowd of people running across roads is being shared on social media, where a user claimed that it showed the Delhi Police firing at protesters amid the Cockroach Janta Party-led (CJP) demonstrations across Delhi.

  • X user '@indiantiwari01' shared the video with text which claimed that the Delhi Police opened fire at people, killing 13 and leaving 33 injured.

An archived version of this post can be seen here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

At the time of writing this report, the post had amassed over 35,000 views.

But...?: The video dates back to February 2024 and shows Haryana Police firing tear gas shells at protesting farmers at the Singhu border on the outskirts of Delhi.

Also ReadFact-Check: Videos of Women Protestors Standing in Front of Bus Are AI-Generated

How did we find out the truth?: We ran a reverse image search on the video, which led us to a report by the Associated Press dated 21 February 2024.

  • It mentioned that police fired tear gas shells at protesting farmers at the Singhu border during the 2024 farmers' protest. It added that the clash left one farmer dead.

The report is over two years old.

(Source: Associated Press/Screenshot)

The video was also shared by PTI on the same day on their official X account.

A keyword search led us to more reports by The Hindu and The Print, which corroborated the same details, specifying that it was the Haryana Police which fired tear gas.

Clarifications: The Delhi Police as well as the Press Information Bureau took to their social media accounts to rubbish the claim, noting that the video was old and that the police had not opened fire at protesters.

Conclusion: An old video from the 2024 farmers' protest is being shared to falsely claim that it shows recent visuals of the Delhi Police opening fire at protesters.

Also ReadNo, This Video Doesn’t Show Garbage Being Dumped in Delhi Before CJP Protests

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