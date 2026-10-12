Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019No, This Video Doesn’t Show Garbage Being Dumped in Delhi Before CJP Protests

No, This Video Doesn’t Show Garbage Being Dumped in Delhi Before CJP Protests

We traced the video to Panipat, Haryana, where sanitation workers were protesting against the municipal corporation.

Anika K
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A video is going viral on the internet, falsely claiming to show municipal vehicles dumping garbage on roads near Jantar Mantar before the Cockroach Janta Party protest.</p></div>
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A video is going viral on the internet, falsely claiming to show municipal vehicles dumping garbage on roads near Jantar Mantar before the Cockroach Janta Party protest.

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

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A video is going viral on the internet, claiming to show municipal vehicles dumping garbage on roads near Jantar Mantar before the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest.

An archived version of this claim can be found here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(An archived version of a similar claim can be found here.)

Is it true?: No, the video is old and shows sanitation workers protesting by dumping garbage on the road in Panipat, Haryana.

Also ReadViral Image of CJP’s Dipke’s Signed Bond ‘To Keep the Peace’ Is AI-Generated

How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found reports sharing the same visuals.

  • News organisation ABP News published an article on 17 August 2026 reporting that sanitation workers in Haryana had launched a protest against the government over their various pending demands.

  • The report says they gathered on 17 August, took garbage to Panipat's Samvidhan Chowk and dumped it in the middle of the road.

Here's a preview of the report by ABP News.

(Source: ABP News/Screenshot)

  • A report by Dainik Bhaskar states that the Municipal Corporation took a stand against employees disrupting the sanitation system.

  • According to the report, the complaint filed by the Deputy Municipal Commissioner states that the municipal sanitation workers on strike 'obstructed the work of the private agencies that handle the sanitation work in the city.'

Here's a preview of the report by Dainik Bhaskar.

(Source: Dainik Bhaskar/Screenshot)

The comparison between the viral video and the visuals shared by Dainik Bhaskar.

(Source: Dainik Bhaskar/Screenshot)

Conclusion: The video is old and shows sanitation workers protesting by dumping garbage on the road in Panipat, Haryana.

Also ReadAI-Generated Video Falsely Shared as Gen-Z Girl ‘Destroying CJP With Facts'

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