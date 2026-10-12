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Viral Image of CJP’s Dipke’s Signed Bond ‘To Keep the Peace’ Is AI-Generated

We found out that the image was generated using OpenAI tools. 

Anika K
Published
WebQoof
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An image is going viral on social media, claiming to show a bond signed by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, which states that he will "keep the peace for a term of one year" or until the completion of the inquiry in the matter pending before the Executive Magistrate of New Delhi District.

  • The image was shared as a reply to Abhijeet Dipke's tweet, which stated that he hasn't signed any bond saying that they won't protest.

(An archived version of a similar claim can be found here.)

Is it true?: No, the claim is false, as the image is AI-generated.

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How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the image along with a keyword search and could not find any reports on it.

  • While observing the image, we found an error.

  • The official seal of the Executive Magistrate says 'Saspameva Jayate' instead of 'Satyameva Jayate'.

Is it AI?: We ran the image through an AI detector, Sightengine, which indicated it is very likely AI-generated.

  • Following this, we ran the image through SynthID Detector, which concluded the content was generated or edited using OpenAI tools because a SynthID watermark was detected.

Conclusion: The claim is false, as the image is AI-generated.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

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Topics:  Webqoof   Fact-Check   Abhijeet Dipke 

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