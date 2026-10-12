Viral Image of CJP’s Dipke’s Signed Bond ‘To Keep the Peace’ Is AI-Generated

An image is going viral on social media, claiming to show a bond signed by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, which states that he will "keep the peace for a term of one year" or until the completion of the inquiry in the matter pending before the Executive Magistrate of New Delhi District.
The image was shared as a reply to Abhijeet Dipke's tweet, which stated that he hasn't signed any bond saying that they won't protest.
(An archived version of a similar claim can be found here.)
Is it true?: No, the claim is false, as the image is AI-generated.
How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the image along with a keyword search and could not find any reports on it.
While observing the image, we found an error.
The official seal of the Executive Magistrate says 'Saspameva Jayate' instead of 'Satyameva Jayate'.
Is it AI?: We ran the image through an AI detector, Sightengine, which indicated it is very likely AI-generated.
Following this, we ran the image through SynthID Detector, which concluded the content was generated or edited using OpenAI tools because a SynthID watermark was detected.
Conclusion: The claim is false, as the image is AI-generated.
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