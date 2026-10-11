The Delhi Police on Saturday, 10 October, carried out mass detentions even before a protest, demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar, called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) could begin in India's national capital. The following guide on everything that can get you detained is inspired by real events.
Satire: Things That Can Get Delhi Police to Detain You...
This handy guide is brought to you by events that unfolded on the streets of India's national capital on 10 October.
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