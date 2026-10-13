Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Fact-Check: Videos of Women Protestors Standing in Front of Bus Are AI-Generated

Fact-Check: Videos of Women Protestors Standing in Front of Bus Are AI-Generated

The videos are AI-generated ones and do not show real women/

Aishwarya Varma
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>AI-generated videos are being shared to falsely claim that they show real women standing in front of buses during the ongoing CJP-led protests at Jantar Mantar.</p></div>
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AI-generated videos are being shared to falsely claim that they show real women standing in front of buses during the ongoing CJP-led protests at Jantar Mantar.

(Source: Facebook/Altered by The Quint)

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Several videos, showing women standing in front of buses amid police and media presence are being widely shared on social media, where users are claiming that they show protests during the recent protests against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

  • Those sharing the video have called the woman a 'cockroach' and a 'Gen-Z woman', with one of the videos being shared to claim that the woman was stopping the bus to aid the police in detaining people.

An archived version of this post can be seen here.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

An archived version of this post can be seen here.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

An archived version of this post can be seen here.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

(Archived versions of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here, here, here, and here.)

However, all three visuals are AI-generated ones.

Also ReadNo, This Video Doesn’t Show Garbage Being Dumped in Delhi Before CJP Protests

How did we find out the truth?: At one point in two of the the viral videos, a reporter's microphone passes cleanly through the woman's elbow, indicating that the videos may be AI-generated ones.

  • In the third video, which shows multiple angles of the woman stopping the bus and speaking out, her movements and speech patterns appear unnatural.

Discrepancies in the images. 

(Photo: The Quint)

Let's examine each video individually.

Video 1: We ran a screenshot of the first video through Sightengine's AI-detection tool, which gave it a 99 percent likelihood of being an AI-generated visual.

We checked a screenshot from the video.

(Source: SightEngine/Screenshot)

Meta's AI detector also noted that the video was made using its tools, confirming that the video is an AI-generated one.

Meta's tool that the video was generated using its tools.

(Source: Meta AI/Screenshot)

Video 2: Sightengine gave this video a lower score, giving it a 77 percent likelihood of being an AI-generated one.

(Source: SightEngine/Screenshot)

Meta's AI tool confirmed that this video too, was made using their AI tools.

(Source: Meta AI/Screenshot)

Video 3: For this clip, Hive Moderation's tool showed a 98.2 percent likelihood of it being an AI-generated one, and a stronger score of 99.4 percent for the audio track being AI-generated.

(Source: Hive Moderation/Screenshot)

Google's SynthID noted that this video was made using Google's AI tools.

Results from Google's Synth ID. 

(Source: SynthID/Screenshot)

Conclusion: AI-generated videos are being shared to falsely claim that they show real women standing in front of buses during the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party-led protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

Also ReadOld Video Falsely Shared as One of Woman Being Assaulted During Delhi Protests

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