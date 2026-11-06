Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Fact-Check: Old Video Falsely Shared To Show BSF Retaliating After Recent Attack

Fact-Check: Old Video Falsely Shared To Show BSF Retaliating After Recent Attack

The video dates back to October 2026 and shows the CAPF using lathi charge to quell tensions in Tripura's Khowai.

Anika K
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A video is going viral on social media,&nbsp;falsely claiming to show the BSF retaliating after the recent attack on BSF personnel in Tripura's Sepahijala district.</p></div>
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A video is going viral on social media, falsely claiming to show the BSF retaliating after the recent attack on BSF personnel in Tripura's Sepahijala district.

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

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A video is going viral on social media, claiming to show the Border Security Force (BSF) retaliating after the recent attack on BSF personnel in Tripura's Sepahijala district.

An archived version of this claim can be found here

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Archived versions of similar claims can be found here, here, and here.)

Is it true?: No, the claim is false.

  • The video dates back to October and shows the Central Armed Police Forces using lathi-charge to control tensions in Tripura's Khowai.

Also ReadNo, Former Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Didn't Issue Warning About Arunachal Pradesh

How did we find out?: We ran a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens, and it led us to a couple of news reports sharing the same video.

  • According to a report by India Today North East, published on 5 October 2026, the video shows tensions that erupted at a counting centre of the village committee elections in Tripura's Khowai.

  • The police and the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) resorted to lathi-charge to bring the situation under control, India Today NE reported.

Here's a preview of the report by India Today NE.

(Source: India Today NE/Screenshot)

  • News organisation The Sentinel also published a report on the same incident on 5 October 2026,

  • It said that the disturbance broke out at the counting centre, but the exact cause wasn't clear.

Here's a preview of the report by The Sentinel.

(Source: The Sentinel/Screenshot)

What happened recently

  • Three BSF personnel, including an assistant commandant, were attacked by a group of villagers near the Ashabari border on 2 November.

  • According to reports, 18 people, including three women, have been arrested.

  • However, the viral video has no relation to this attack.

Conclusion: The video shows the CAPF using lathi-charge to control tensions in Tripura's Khowai and has no relation to the recent attacks in Tripura.

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