No, Former Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Didn't Issue Warning About Arunachal Pradesh

A video is going viral on social media, claiming to show an old clip of former General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of India's Western Command, Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar, warning that Arunachal Pradesh could become India's next major military flashpoint.

What does he say in the video?: In the video, he purportedly says that India-China tensions have increased, which has resulted in “deep worry about border security and army preparation.”