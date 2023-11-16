Old Video From Egypt Falsely Shared as Footage From Gaza’s Al-Shifa Hospital

Fact-check: An old video from Egypt of people trying to save themselves from gunshots inside a hospital is shared to claim that it shows Gaza's Al Shifa hospital.
A video showing people trying to escape from inside a hospital where gunfire can be heard in the background is going viral on social media.
The video is being linked to the Israeli military reportedly storming inside Gaza's Al Shifa Hospital on 14 November.
The Israeli military described the raid as a "targeted operation against Hamas".
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the viral video along with a relevant keyword search.
This led us to a YouTube video posted by an Egyptian news outlet, Rassd News Network (RNN).
It matched with the viral video and was uploaded on 16 August 2013.
The caption, in Arabic, mentioned that it showed detainees being shot at in Cairo's Rabaa Hospital.
More about the Rabaa massacre: Thousands of Egyptians started to protest while demanding the reinstatement of the country’s first democratically elected president, Mohamed Morsi.
According to Al Jazeera, the Egyptian forces used armoured vehicles, bulldozers, ground troops and snipers on rooftops carrying live ammunition, to attack the protestors at Rabaa al-Adawiya Square, Cairo on 14 August 2013.
Human Rights Watch reported over 1,000 deaths including identified bodies, unidentified bodies and missing individuals.
About Gaza's Al Shifa Hospital: On Wednesday, Israel claimed that they found Hamas' "operational centre" at Gaza's Al Shifa hospital.
Israeli forces have raided the hospital in the past too but during this, raid the forces also brought in bulldozers and tanks inside the hospital complex.
The Israeli forces are reportedly interrogating Doctors and other medical workers.
The situation has led to the tragic deaths of seven infants and 29 intensive care patients since the hospital ceased admitting new patients.
Conclusion: An old video from Egypt of people trying to save themselves from gunshots inside a hospital is shared to claim that it shows Gaza's Al Shifa hospital.
