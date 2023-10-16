Old Video Falsely Peddled as Egyptians Delivering Food & Water For Palestinians

Fact-Check: An old video of people carrying bags is falsely shared as Egyptians carrying supplies to Gaza.
A video showing several people walking on a barren land while carrying huge backpacks is going viral on social media to claim that it shows Egyptians "delivering food, water and other supplies" to Palestinians at the border of Gaza.
What's the truth?: This video is old.
It was first shared on TikTok in August of this year and predates the start of the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.
How did we find out the truth?: We found a reply to the viral claim which stated that this video is old.
It also carried a screenshot of a TikTok post carrying the same video which showed that this video was shared on 31 August.
The post on X (formerly Twitter) also stated that the video shows smugglers between Egypt and Libya.
Taking a cue, we accessed TikTok using a VPN and found that this same video was indeed uploaded on the platform on 31 August.
We also performed a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the video and came across a post on X from 7 September.
The post carried the same viral video and stated that it showed the Libyan-Egyptian border.
Egypt's role in the ongoing conflict: After Hamas' attack on 7 October, Israel closed its two border crossings with Gaza and imposed a “complete siege” which included blocking the supplies of fuel, electricity and water.
Following this, only the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt becomes an option for people from Gaza to leave their country.
However, according to reports, the crossing has been closed by Egypt.
Tons of vital humanitarian supplies that arrived for people in Gaza has also pilled up on the Egyptian side of the border.
Conclusion: Although we could not independently verify the context of the viral video, it is clearly an old video and unrelated to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.
