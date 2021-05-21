13 Maoists Killed in Encounter With Maha Police in Gadchiroli
The operation was undertaken by elite C-60 commandos.
13 Maoists were killed in a police encounter in a forest in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district on Friday, 21 May.
The operation was undertaken by elite C-60 commandos, who had cracked down upon the Maoists in a camp near a village, Times of India reported.
Some arms, weapons and substantial literature and other daily essentials have been recovered from the site.
The Maoist camp was reportedly broken in by the commandos from Gadchiroli and Aheri's Pranhita headquarter, and the encounter began around 4 am, Hindustan Times reported.
Sandip Patil, DIG of the Naxal range said, “We had kicked off the operation a day ago itself after learning about the Maoists' presence in the forest,” adding that searches were still on.
(With inputs from Times of India, Hindustan Times)
