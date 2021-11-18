Edited Image Shared to Claim PM Modi Bowed Down in Front of Nehru's Statue

The claim states Prime Minister Narendra Modi bowed down before Jawaharlal Nehru's statue.
A photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi bowing down before former PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's statue is being shared on social media.
However, we found the image is photoshopped and in the original photo PM Modi can be seen bowing down before the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the ‘Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra’, an interactive experience centre on the Swachh Bharat Mission, in New Delhi in 2020.
CLAIM
A Twitter user shared the photo with the caption, "What a beautiful picture!" and it had over 3,000 likes at the time of writing this article.
An archive of the tweet can be seen here.
WHAT WE FOUND
We conducted a Google reverse search on the image and found the photo posted from the official Twitter account of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 8 August 2020 where PM Modi can be seen bowing down before Gandhi's statue.
PM Modi had inaugurated the Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra on 8 August 2020. It was made as a tribute to Gandhi and was announced on 10 April, 2017 on the occasion of the centenary celebrations of Gandhi’s Champaran ‘satyagraha’.
Photo from August 2020.
The caption of the tweet read, "Sharing some glimpses from the newly inaugurated Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra."
When we zoomed in the photoshopped image, we could see the watermark of 'Alamy', a stock photography website.
We performed a reverse image search to find out where the photo of Nehru was taken from and found it in Alamy. The caption read that the statue is from Solapur in Maharashtra.
Viral photo (L), Alamy photo (R).
Clearly, a photoshopped image is being falsely shared on social media as PM Modi bowing down before Nehru's statue.
