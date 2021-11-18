Edited Image Shared to Claim PM Modi Bowed Down in Front of Nehru's Statue

A photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi bowing down before former PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's statue is being shared on social media.

However, we found the image is photoshopped and in the original photo PM Modi can be seen bowing down before the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the ‘Rashtriya Swachhata Kendra’, an interactive experience centre on the Swachh Bharat Mission, in New Delhi in 2020.