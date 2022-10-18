Edited Pic Shared to Claim Azam Khan Shaved His Head After Mulayam Singh's Death

The original photo dates back to 1 June 2022, when Khan was hospitalised in Delhi.
(Source: Twitter/Altered by The Quint)
A photo showing Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan with a shaved head has gone viral on social media, where users are linking it to the death of SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.
However, the photo is edited. The original photograph – which was also shared by Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav on Twitter – was taken in June 2022 and it shows the leader at a hospital in Delhi, where he was admitted due to multiple health issues.
The photograph is being shared with the text in Hindi, which loosely translates to, "Friendship has broken down all walls of religion, I am speechless. Long live the honourable Azam Khan sir. May the respected leader be immortal."
An archive of this post can be accessed here.
We ran a reverse image search on the photograph, which led us to an article published by The Indian Express on 2 June 2022. The image showed Khan along with Akhilesh Yadav.
The report was published in June 2022, four months before Mulayam Singh Yadav's demise.
This report mentioned that Khan was hospitalised in Delhi due to health issues such as hypertension and was visited by Yadav.
We found the same photo on Yadav's verified Twitter account, which was shared on 1 June 2022, and the caption read, "Wishing for good health, get well soon and return!"
On comparing these photos to the one in the viral claim, we saw a few elements which confirmed that they were the same.
Some background elements match in both photos.
Behind Khan, one can see a person's mask on the right side, and a drip on the left side.
Clearly, an old and edited photo of Azam Khan is being shared with the claim that he shaved his head after Yadav's demise.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)