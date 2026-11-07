Old, Unrelated Visuals Falsely Shared To Show Bhutan’s Glacial Lake Outburst

advertisement
A video is going viral on social media, claiming to show the recent glacial lake outburst in the Gasa district of Bhutan.
A glacial lake outburst occurred at Shintaphu Lake in the Gasa district of Bhutan on , triggering flood alerts across West Bengal and Assam.
The video was shared with the caption, "Dangerous Glacier Alert from Bhutan! Stay Safe, Stay Alert – Protect Our Lives! (sic)"
Is it true?: No, the claim is false as both clips precedes the glacial lake outburst in Bhutan and are hence unrelated to it.
How did we find out?:
First clip: We divided the first clip into multiple screenshots, ran reverse image searches on some of them using Google Lens, and found a YouTube video uploaded on , with the same visuals.
The video's caption indicates that it shows the Nepal floods.
We observed that the video shows a partially cropped logo that reads, "Peoples'."
We ran a reverse image search using the screenshots from the YouTube video, which led us to the original video uploaded by the Facebook account of 'People's TV'.
The post was uploaded on , and its caption states that the video shows the Nepal floods.
Second Clip: We ran a reverse image search on the second clip using Google Lens and found a video from September 2026 that shared similar visuals.
According to the caption, the video shows Nepal floods.
We found a Facebook reel, with the same visuals, which also indicates that the video shows the Nepal floods.
Conclusion: Both clips precedes the glacial lake outburst in Bhutan and are hence unrelated to it.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)