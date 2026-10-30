Bhutan Glacial Lake Outburst Triggers Flood Alerts In Assam, Bengal

A glacial lake outburst at Shintaphu Lake in Bhutan’s Gasa district on 29 October 2026 triggered high flood alerts in northern West Bengal and Assam. Thousands of residents along the Sankosh river were evacuated as disaster response teams mobilised. The surge damaged infrastructure in Bhutan, including roads and hot springs, while Indian authorities monitored downstream impacts. No casualties were reported in Bhutan, but precautionary measures were implemented across affected Indian districts.
According to Financial Express, the outburst led to the evacuation of approximately 4,000–5,000 people into shelters in West Bengal’s Alipurduar district, with over 6,000 more relocated to safer areas. Disaster response teams, including State Disaster Response Force and Civil Defence, were deployed, and a National Disaster Response Force team was en route. Assam’s Dhubri district administration also prepared for possible downstream effects, with the Chief Minister’s Office confirming close monitoring of the situation.
As reported by The Indian Express, communities along the Brahmaputra and Sankosh rivers in Assam and West Bengal were advised to evacuate immediately. West Bengal minister Nisith Pramanik and Darjeeling MP Raju Bista urged residents in vulnerable areas to move to safe zones and remain alert, emphasising the need for swift action to prevent loss of life.
In a statement, Alipurduar Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar Shaw said, “We have already moved approximately 4,000 to 5,000 people into shelters, utilising school buildings as relief centres. Additionally, more than 6,000 people have been relocated to safe areas. The situation is currently under control. We are in constant touch with the authorities in Bhutan.”
As highlighted by The Hindu, the floodwaters washed away infrastructure at the Gasa Tshachu hot springs in Bhutan, a major tourist attraction. The full extent of the damage was not immediately clear due to darkness and strong currents, but two Bailey bridges and a stretch of road to Laya village were reported impassable. Bhutanese authorities evacuated the area before the floodwaters arrived, preventing casualties.
Midway through the response, officials in North Bengal confirmed that the Shintaphu glacial lake, located below Wakila Mountain, was considered one of Bhutan’s potentially dangerous glacial lakes. Authorities in the Dooars region, including Kumargram in Alipurduar, closely monitored the Sankosh river for sudden rises in water level.
“Anyone who can is urged to immediately warn others in the affected areas. Special alerts are directed at the forest villages and hamlets bordering the Sankosh River… Please pass the word along without delay and evacuate people from these adjacent low-lying areas to safer ground, as the situation could turn critical,” said West Bengal Forest and Environment Minister Manoj Kumar Oraon.
Analysis showed that glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs) are sudden releases of water from glacial lakes, often caused by the failure of natural moraine dams. The Himalayas have over 28,000 glacial lakes, with hundreds identified as high-risk for GLOFs. These events can be triggered by factors such as extreme rainfall, earthquakes, or rapid glacier melt, and typically arrive with little warning, making early evacuation critical.
Coverage revealed that authorities in West Bengal and Assam continued to monitor the situation, with disaster response teams on standby and advisories issued for residents to stay alert and cooperate with local officials. The intensity of the floodwaters was reported to have decreased slightly, but high alert remained in effect for the Sankosh river system.
At the end of the day, scientific assessments indicated that climate change is increasing the frequency and severity of GLOFs in the Himalayas, posing ongoing risks to downstream communities in India and neighbouring countries.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.