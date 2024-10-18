Fact-Check: Old Clip of Pappu Yadav Crying Falsely Linked to Baba Siddique Case

advertisement
A short video of Bihar Member of Parliament Rajesh Ranjan, alias Pappu Yadav, is being shared on social media platforms.
Yadav can be seen shedding tears as he talks to the media from inside a car in the video. It is claimed that he had a breakdown following the murder of politician Baba Siddique.
Those sharing wrote, "Pappu Yadav was killing Lawrence Bishnoi this evening; maybe someone beat him up on the way; he is crying loudly. (sic)"
(Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.)
We received a query about this on our WhatsApp tipline as well.
Is this true?: The claim is false.
The clip is from 2018 and shows Yadav crying following an alleged assault by protesters in Muzaffarpur.
What we found: We divided the video into multiple screenshots and ran a Google reverse image search on some of them.
We came across a YouTube video uploaded by The Quint Hindi on 6 September 2018.
According to the video description, Yadav became emotional while talking to reporters after allegedly being assaulted by demonstrators during a 'Bharat Bandh' (countrywide strike) on his way to the 'Nari Bachao Yatra' (Save Women March).
The viral clip can be seen at the 0:39 timestamp, providing evidence that it predates Siddique's murder.
As per a report by NDTV in 2018, a countrywide strike was organised on 6 September 2018 to demonstrate against the changes made to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in that year.
Yadav informed the press that while on his way to a women's safety walkathon, he was intercepted and attacked by a group of protesters in Muzaffarpur. This report featured a comparable view of Yadav seated in the vehicle, aligning with the images seen in the popular video.
Amar Ujala also reported on the incident in 2018.
Why did protests occur?: In September 2018, 35 upper-caste groups organised a 'Bharat Bandh' in opposition to changes made to the Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
The Rajya Sabha approved a bill to overturn a Supreme Court decision that had eliminated the provision allowing for immediate arrest of individuals accused under the Act, mandating a preliminary investigation by police prior to arrest, noted an India Today report.
Conclusion: A video from 2018 of Yadav crying after being attacked by protesters is being falsely shared as him getting emotional over the murder of Baba Siddique.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)