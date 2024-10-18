Fact-Check: Old Clip of Pappu Yadav Crying Falsely Linked to Baba Siddique Case

A short video of Bihar Member of Parliament Rajesh Ranjan, alias Pappu Yadav, is being shared on social media platforms.

Yadav can be seen shedding tears as he talks to the media from inside a car in the video. It is claimed that he had a breakdown following the murder of politician Baba Siddique.

Those sharing wrote, "Pappu Yadav was killing Lawrence Bishnoi this evening; maybe someone beat him up on the way; he is crying loudly. (sic)"