‘Rahul Gandhi Would Have Been PM Today if…’: Purnia MP Pappu Yadav

Six-time independent MP from Bihar’s Purnia, in an exclusive interview with The Quint, said that Tejashwi Yadav was responsible for the INDIA bloc’s poor performance in Bihar in 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

He added were it not for the "poor coordination" between Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi, the former would have been the prime minister today.

The MP also talked about a brief altercation he had with an MP from the Treasury bench during his swearing-in.

Watch his full interview to know more.