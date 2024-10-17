No, Calf Meat Was Not Found Inside a Temple in Masab Tank in Hyderabad

A claim is doing the rounds on the internet stating that calf meat was recently found at the mandapam of a Goddess Durga temple in Masab Tank in Hyderabad.

What does the post say?: The text along with the images said, "Another incident occurred at Sri Sri Durga Bhavani Devalayam in Masab Tank, where an anonymous person threw calf in the mandapam of the temple. Every Hindu should raise their voice - we want justice!..."