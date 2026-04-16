Old Video of People Pelting Stones at Police Van Falsely Linked to Noida Protest

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A video showing people pelting stones at an Uttar Pradesh police van is being shared on social media, amid the ongoing workers' protests in Noida, UP.
The claim: The video is being shared with text which claims, "Protestors attacked Indian Armed Forces vehicle, 2 soldiers critically injured, in Noida. China & Pakistan are behind the protests and attacks, Indian Security Sources say. (SIC)"
(Archived versions of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here, here, and here.)
But...?: The claim is false, as the video is old, dating back to October 2025.
It shows visuals from Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur, where villagers pelted stones at a police van after a case was not registered following a man's death.
How did we find out the truth?: We ran a reverse image search on the video, which led us to a report by English news channel NDTV, published on 21 October 2025.
It noted that the video was from Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur, where villagers had pelted stones at police vans and injured cops.
This happened after the demise of one Hanuman Chauhan, who succumbed to his injuries after being assaulted by fellow villagers on 4 October, with the main accused being identified as one Roshan Chauhan.
After the police reportedly did not register a case against Roshan, villagers blocked roads and placed Hanuman's body at an intersection, attacking police vehicles while protesting police inaction.
Villagers kept his body on the road for four hours, Dainik Bhaskar reported, saying that the police sent the body for post-mortem to pacify villagers, but they continued to block roads.
It added that the Superintendent of Police arrested the main accused and would take action against the others, assuring financial assistance to the deceased's family.
Media organisation Inextlive also shared visuals of the protest on their YouTube channel.
A day after the video went viral, Gorakhpur Police took to X to reply to posts, noting that one person had been arrested and three others were in custody in connection to the death.
Did people die in Noida?: Not as on 16 April. At the time of writing this report, the police had arrested around 396 people and charged them with rioting, The Times of India reported.
The protests broke out as thousands of factory workers in Noida demanded higher wages and better working conditions, which later escalated into violence, arson, and property damage.
Stray instances of stone pelting were reported across industrial sectors, as per Hindustan Times. However, there were no credible reports about deaths during the protest.
Conclusion: An old video from UP's Gorakhpur is being falsely linked to the ongoing workers' protests in Noida.
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