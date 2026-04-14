Noida Protests Push UP Govt to Raise Minimum Wages for Industrial Workers

According to Hindustan Times, the revised monthly wages in Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad are now set at ₹13,690 for unskilled workers, ₹15,059 for semi-skilled workers, and ₹16,868 for skilled workers. The decision was made by a high-powered committee and approved by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath late on 13 April. The government stated that the revision followed consultations with both employer groups and labour organisations.