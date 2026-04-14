Noida Protests Push UP Govt to Raise Minimum Wages for Industrial Workers

Thousands of factory workers in Noida staged large-scale protests on 13 and 14 April 2026, demanding higher wages and improved working conditions. The demonstrations escalated into violence, with incidents of stone-pelting, arson, and property damage reported across multiple industrial sectors. In response, the Uttar Pradesh government announced a hike in minimum wages for unskilled, semi-skilled, and skilled workers, effective retrospectively from 1 April 2026.
According to Hindustan Times, the revised monthly wages in Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad are now set at ₹13,690 for unskilled workers, ₹15,059 for semi-skilled workers, and ₹16,868 for skilled workers. The decision was made by a high-powered committee and approved by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath late on 13 April. The government stated that the revision followed consultations with both employer groups and labour organisations.
As reported by Maktoob Media, the wage hike was implemented after several days of protests in Noida’s industrial clusters, where workers cited rising living costs and recent wage increases in neighbouring Haryana as key factors. The government clarified that claims of a uniform ₹20,000 minimum wage were inaccurate and not based on official notifications.
Coverage revealed that the revised interim rates also apply to other municipal corporation areas, where unskilled, semi-skilled, and skilled workers will receive ₹13,006, ₹14,306, and ₹16,025 per month, respectively. In the remaining districts, the rates are ₹12,356, ₹13,591, and ₹15,224. The government described the outcome as “balanced and practical” after reviewing suggestions and objections from stakeholders.
In a statement, the administration emphasised the need for a harmonious approach, noting that “the problems and demands raised by workers are relevant, important, and worth considering.” Reporting indicated that the government is committed to ensuring timely payment of wages, social security benefits, and safe working conditions across industries.
“The wage increase has been done by the high-powered committee. The decision was approved by CM UP late last night,” said Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Medha Roopam.
Analysis showed that the wage revision aligns with the new labour codes and aims to address both worker welfare and industrial stability amid global economic pressures. The government also dismissed social media rumours about higher uniform wages as misleading.
As highlighted by Financial Express, the protests were driven by demands for pay parity with Haryana, where a recent 35% wage hike had widened the gap between states. Workers also raised concerns about overtime pay and food provisions, with some reporting monthly earnings between ₹11,000 and ₹15,000 despite long shifts.
At the end of the protests, further details emerged that over 300 people were detained and several FIRs registered in connection with the violence. The government formed a committee to investigate the causes of the unrest and to facilitate ongoing dialogue between workers and employers.
“Our government stands with workers; it will provide security to entrepreneurs and protection to labourers, while ensuring fair wages,” Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated during the aftermath of the protests.
Following reports, the unrest in Noida was partly triggered by Haryana’s wage hike, which led to demands for similar increases in Uttar Pradesh. Despite the announcement of revised wages, protests continued briefly as workers awaited implementation and clarity on the new pay structure.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.