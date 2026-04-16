Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Fact-Check: No, This Video Is Not Related to the Workers’ Strike in Noida

Fact-Check: No, This Video Is Not Related to the Workers’ Strike in Noida

We found out that the video has no relation to the workers' protest happening in Noida.

Anika Kodanat
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The video of a youth being arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol is being shared with the false claim that it is of an employee who was on strike in Noida.</p></div>
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The video of a youth being arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol is being shared with the false claim that it is of an employee who was on strike in Noida.

(Source:X/Altered by The Quint)

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Amidst the workers' protest in Noida, a video of police officers forcefully throwing a man into the van and kicking him is making the rounds on social media.

What is the claim?: The video is being shared with the claim that it shows policemen being brutal towards an employee on strike in Noida.

  • The video was shared by the Himachal Youth Congress' official Facebook page, among other users.

The archived version of the claim can be seen here.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

(Archived versions of more claims can be seen here and here)

Is it true?: No, the video shows the police arresting a man in Shahdol district in Madhya Pradesh after the man vandalisingreportedly vandalised a shop and created a ruckus.

Also ReadOld Clip of Major Fire Breaking Out Falsely Linked to Workers’ Protest in Noida

How did we find out the truth?: On running a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens, we found news reports that shared the same video.

A report published by Dainik Bhaskar said that a drunk youth vandalised and created a ruckus at an electronics shop in Shahdol district of Madhya Pradesh, following which the police took action. The police were accused of kicking the youth.

The report by Dainik Bhaskar states that the incident happened in Shahdol district in Madhya Pradesh.

(Source: Dainik Bhaskar/Screenshot)

Conclusion: A video of police arresting a youth in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol is being shared with the false claim that it is of an employee who was on strike in Noida.

Also ReadNo, This Video Doesn’t Show a Woman Jumping Out of a Car in Haryana's Faridabad

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