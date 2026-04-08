2022 Video From UP Falsely Shared as TMC Leader Being Assaulted in West Bengal

A video showing a few people chasing and thrashing a man with sticks is being shared on social media, ahead of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections.
The claim: Those sharing this video have claimed that it shows Hindus in West Bengal beating up All India Trinamool Congress' (TMC) leader Nazrul Islam in Murshidabad.
How did we find out the truth?: We ran a reverse image search on a part of the video using Google Lens, which led us to a OneIndia Tamil report which carried a screenshot of the video.
Published on 20 June 2022, the report discussed violence during the Agniveer protests in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.
Taking a cue from this, we looked for more visuals of the protests.
Using 'Agniveer Varanasi 2022' as keywords in Hindi, we looked for the video on social media platforms.
This led us to a YouTube video shared by Navbharat Times, also published in July 2022, which showed the same video 25 seconds into the report.
Since this was a much clearer version of the video, we noticed that the board in the background read 'Telephone Colony Nagar Nigam Varanasi', which is a place in Uttar Pradesh.
Conclusion: An old video from Uttar Pradesh is being shared to falsely claim that it shows recent visuals of a Muslim TMC worker, Nazrul Islam, being assaulted by Hindus in West Bengal.
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