Old, Unrelated Photos of Large Crowds Falsely Linked to AAP, INDIA Bloc Rallies

A set of photos showing massive crowds gathered together are going viral on social media, where users are claiming that they show visuals of rallies taken out in support of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, or scenes from the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance's (INDIA) "Loktantra Bachao" rally at New Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, held on 31 March 2024.

The posts: One X (formerly Twitter) user shared these visuals to mock rallies by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporters, who have come together on multiple occasions to protest Kejriwal's arrest.