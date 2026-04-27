Old Video of ‘No Vote to BJP’ Campaign From West Bengal Goes Viral Again

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A video showing several people across the world holding up signboards that read 'No Vote to BJP' has been going viral on social media in the wake of the West Bengal Assembly elections, with users asking people not to vote for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
How did we find out?: The Quint had fact-checked the same video twice: once in 2023, when it was shared, linking it to the Karnataka Assembly elections, and again in 2024, ahead of the General elections.
We found out that the original video showed a campaign against voting for the BJP and was shared in April 2021, ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections.
The video was first shared on the YouTube channel, 'No Vote for BJP', on .
Conclusion: An old unrelated video of a campaign against voting for BJP from West Bengal is being shared on social media, with users claiming to be linked to the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections.
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