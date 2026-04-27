Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Webqoof Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Old Video of ‘No Vote to BJP’ Campaign From West Bengal Goes Viral Again

Old Video of ‘No Vote to BJP’ Campaign From West Bengal Goes Viral Again

The video dates back to 2021 and has no connection to the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections.

Anika K
WebQoof
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A video&nbsp;of a campaign against voting for the BJP from West Bengal is being shared on social media with users falsely linking it to the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections. &nbsp;</p></div>
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A video of a campaign against voting for the BJP from West Bengal is being shared on social media with users falsely linking it to the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections.  

(Source: X/ Altered by The Quint)

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A video showing several people across the world holding up signboards that read 'No Vote to BJP' has been going viral on social media in the wake of the West Bengal Assembly elections, with users asking people not to vote for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

An archived version of this claim can be found here

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Archives of more claims can be seen herehereherehere, and here.)

Is it true?: No, the video is old and has no connection to the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections.

Also ReadOld Video Shared as Police Beating TMC Workers During 2026 West Bengal Elections

How did we find out?: The Quint had fact-checked the same video twice: once in 2023, when it was shared, linking it to the Karnataka Assembly elections, and again in 2024, ahead of the General elections.

The video has gone viral before, with false claims. 

(Source: X/Screenshot)

The video was first shared on the YouTube channel, 'No Vote for BJP', on 2 April 2021.

Conclusion: An old unrelated video of a campaign against voting for BJP from West Bengal is being shared on social media, with users claiming to be linked to the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections.

Also ReadClipped Video Shared To Claim TMC Expects 15-16 Seats in First Phase of WB Polls

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