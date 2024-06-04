ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

'Win For the Largest Democracy': PM Modi After NDA's Win in 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

As the INDIA alliance gives a tough fight to the BJP, the latter is losing almost 64 seats from its 2019 tally.

The Quint
Published
Videos
1 min read
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers at the party headquarters in New Delhi on the evening on 4 June, Tuesday, as results were underway for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

As of 8 pm, the BJP is leading in about 239 seats, while the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is leading in about 292 seats. The halfway mark in Lok Sabha is 272.

Meanwhile, the opposition INDIA alliance also gave a tough fight to the BJP.

What did PM Modi say after the NDA's victory in the 2024 elections? Watch to find out!

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint

Topics:  PM Narendra Modi   Narendra Modi   BJP 

