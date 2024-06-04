'Win For the Largest Democracy': PM Modi After NDA's Win in 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers at the party headquarters in New Delhi on the evening on 4 June, Tuesday, as results were underway for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.
As of 8 pm, the BJP is leading in about 239 seats, while the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is leading in about 292 seats. The halfway mark in Lok Sabha is 272.
Meanwhile, the opposition INDIA alliance also gave a tough fight to the BJP.
What did PM Modi say after the NDA's victory in the 2024 elections? Watch to find out!
