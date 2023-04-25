Old Video of Campaign Against BJP Falsely Linked to 2023 Karnataka Elections

A video showing several people across the globe holding up signs that read 'No Vote to BJP' (Bharatiya Janata Party) has gone viral on social media.

Who is sharing the claim?: The Twitter accounts of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Sevadal, Overseas Congress social media coordinator Vijay Thottathil and Congress national coordinator Deepak Khatri shared the video, linking it to the upcoming 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections.

The state elections are scheduled for 10 May, and the results will be declared on 13 May.

