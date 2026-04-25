Clipped Video Shared To Claim TMC Expects 15-16 Seats in First Phase of WB Polls

A video of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Anubrata Mondal is being widely shared on social media, after the first phase of polling in the ongoing West Bengal Assembly elections concluded.

What does he say?: In the video, Mondal says, "I have never seen such polling in my life, with 96, 97, 98 per cent poll turnout. Out of the 152 seats, I had first said 130 for the TMC, but now I doubt even 15–16 seats will be won. (sic)"

The claim: The video is being shared to claim that Mondal predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would win a majority of the votes during the first phase of polling, while the TMC may not even get 15 or 16 seats.

Who shared it?: This claim was shared by Darjeeling MLA Raju Bista and BJP worker Keya Ghosh.