Old Video Shared as Police Beating TMC Workers During 2026 West Bengal Elections

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A video of police personnel slapping and lathi-charging two men sitting on the side of a road is going viral on social media platforms with users linking it to the ongoing West Bengal assembly elections.
What did the user say?: Sharing the clip on their X (formerly Twitter), a user named 'Harmeet Kaur K' said, "Gyanesh Kumar Gupta has deployed 2,407 companies of Central forces for the first phase of Bengal polls ...Is it for this ?? And under whose direction ??."
What are the facts?: The claim is misleading. The video could be traced back to July 2023 and does not show recent visuals.
What led us to the truth?: On going through the comment section of the viral post, we found multiple responses stating that the video was actually old and from 2023.
One user had also shared the Facebook post uploaded by one "canning news", which dated back to 9 July 2023.
Finding the older version: We searched for "canning news" on Facebook and found that the page had indeed shared the same visuals on 9 July 2023. Its caption, when translated to English said, "Look at the condition of Basanti in Canning on the day of voting."
Other sources: Team WebQoof next performed a Bengali keyword search using the words "বাসন্তী নির্বাচন" [Translation: Basanti Elections] and found a video uploaded on the official YouTube channel of News18Bangla.
It was shared on 8 July 2023 with a caption that loosely translated to, "Bombing in Basanti during the Panchayat Election! Police resort to lathi-charge upon seeing the crowd—watch."
Conclusion: While we could not verify the location or the context of the video independently, it is clear that the viral clip is old and is not related to the ongoing elections in West Bengal.
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