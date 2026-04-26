Old Video Shared as Police Beating TMC Workers During 2026 West Bengal Elections

A video of police personnel slapping and lathi-charging two men sitting on the side of a road is going viral on social media platforms with users linking it to the ongoing West Bengal assembly elections.

What did the user say?: Sharing the clip on their X (formerly Twitter), a user named 'Harmeet Kaur K' said, "Gyanesh Kumar Gupta has deployed 2,407 companies of Central forces for the first phase of Bengal polls ...Is it for this ?? And under whose direction ??."