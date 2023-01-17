Is This Picture From Recent Nepal Plane Crash? No, the Viral Claim Is False

(Archives to similar claims can be accessed here, here, here, and here.)

The context: An aircraft of Yeti Airlines crashed into a river gorge in Nepal when it was minutes away from landing at Pokhara International Airport, reportedly resulting in the death of at least 68 people on board.

What is the truth?: While the image is from Nepal, it is from April 2019, when an aeroplane carrying three people crashed into stationery helicopters at Lukla Airport.