Assam Floods: Death Toll Rises to 9, 6.6 Lakh People in 27 Districts Affected

Villagers wade through a flood affected area following heavy rains in Hojai district of Assam.
(Photo: PTI)
With Assam and parts of the northeast continuing to witness incessant rainfall, the disaster has now claimed nine lives, and has affected more than 6.6 lakh people in 27 different districts as of Thursday, 19 May, reported NDTV.
Nearly 48,000 people have been shifted to 248 relief camps.
Army personnel shift flood-affected villagers to a safe place in Hojai district of Assam on 18 May.
Blazing Sword Division of Gajraj Corps of the Indian Army evacuates a child during flood relief operations after heavy rainfall in Hojai district on 18 May.
SDRF personnel rescue people from a flood-affected village, in Hojai district of Assam, on 18 May.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and took stock of the situation. He further assured the Assamese CM of "all possible help" from the Centre.
In a tweet, Shah said: "Concerned about the situation in the wake of heavy rainfall in parts of Assam... NDRF teams are already been deployed. Assured all possible help from the central government."
The state government has announced monetary assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of those who have lost their lives.
As per news agency ANI, Congress MLA Sashi Kanta Das from Assam took to Twitter to describe the situation, "Situation is terrible. Our constituency is low-land. All the harvest has gone and people don't have a place to live. Water levels rose so much that we can't go there; routes closed. Our party workers are working with NDRF for relief to locals."
Cachar and Hojai have become the worst-hit districts, with over 1 lakh people affected in each region.
Furthermore, another ASDMA release said that all roads and railways leading to Haflong, where the district headquarters is located, have been blocked since 15 May due to landslides. After a major road gave way on the Guwahati-Haflong link on Monday, connectivity to the region was snapped.
The Indian Army has rescued some 2,000 people from Hojai, said NDTV.
Dima Hasao, one of the worst-hit regions, remains cut off. Rescue operations are underway.
Consequently, Assam's Higher Secondary Education Council decided to partially suspend the higher secondary first year (Class 11) exam scheduled for Saturday. The disruption in surface communication has led to all the examinations in the Hasao district being suspended until further notice.
(With inputs from NDTV.)
