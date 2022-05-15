1,500 Stranded Passengers Evacuated, Trains Cancelled Due to Rains in Assam

Officials of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said that three persons, including a woman, lost their lives in Haflong revenue circle of Dima Hasao district.

After the landslides, few people remained missing till Sunday.

The mountainous district has been ravaged by flash floods and massive landslides in more than nine places causing snapping of vital rail and road links from other parts of the state and region.

Over 80 houses were either fully damaged or severely affected due to the landslides, which occurred at New Kunjung, Fiangpui, Moulhoi, Namzeurang, South Bagetar, Mahadev Tilla, Kalibari, North Bagetar, Zion and Lodi Pangmoul villages.