Fact-Check: Did Finance Ministry Say 'Inflation Will Affect Rich More'?

The Press Information Bureau's (PIB) fact-check handle tweeted on 15 May that a statement on 'inflation hurting rich more than poor in 2022' was being misattributed to the Ministry of Finance.

Labelling the post as 'fake news,' PIB said that the finance ministry “has not given such statement (sic).”

However, this 'fact-check' overlooks the fact that the Monthly Economic Review (MER) for April 2022 makes this assertion. MER is published by the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) in the Ministry of Finance.

The document notes, "Evidence on consumption patterns further suggests that inflation in India has a lesser impact on low-income strata than on high-income groups."