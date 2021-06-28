Old Photo From Philippines Passed Off as Mumbai’s Mithi River

A set of two images is being shared on the internet claiming to show the “tale of two cities” – Ahmedabad and Mumbai, one led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the other by the Shiv Sena-led coalition. The picture of Sabarmati Riverfront is a clean and picturesque one, while Mithi river in Mumbai is shown filled with garbage.

However, The Quint's WebQoof team found that while the Sabarmati Riverfront image is an actual photograph from 2013, the other picture, which claims to be of Mithi river, is, in reality, a photograph from the Philippines’ Manila in 2008.