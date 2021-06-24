No, Dr Fauci Hasn’t Been ‘Fired’ Amid Probe Into COVID-19 Origins

Several social media users have claimed that America’s top immunologist and chief medical advisor to the US president, Dr Anthony Fauci, has been fired after the country allegedly admitted that COVID-19 was "man-made". The claim is being shared with a video of a US Congresswoman talking about the "Fire Fauci Act".

However, we found that Dr Fauci is still the chief medical advisor to the president and the director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. We also didn't find any news report where the US government has confirmed that coronavirus was man-made. However, it must be noted that an investigation into the origins is underway.