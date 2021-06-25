Manish Sisodia Slammed Delhi CM Kejriwal? No, Video Is Edited

The video claims that Manish Sisodia lashed out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
Social media users are sharing a video of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia with the claim that he slammed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for "no vaccination, only ads".
However, we found that that video is edited and parts from his press conference have been selectively picked up to look like he is talking about Kejriwal. Sisodia did say what is in the video, but the text over the video is misleading as he didn't slam Kejriwal, but the Centre's advertisement of "Vaccine for all" on 21 June, instead of procuring COVID-19 vaccines for citizens.
It may be recalled that the union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan had tweeted that India had accomplished the highest ever single-day figure of administering COVID-19 vaccines on 21 June across the world. However, The Quint's WebQoof team has debunked the claim.
CLAIM
A 30-second video is being circulated on the internet where Sisodia is seen talking about advertisements on newspapers and in the side window advertisements by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government on newspapers is being played.
WHAT WE FOUND
Upon a keyword search on Google about Sisodia talking about advertisements, we came across a news article that mentions the press conference by him on 21 June.
We found the full video of the press conference on AAP's YouTube channel and from 5.33 minutes you can see the part that's being circulated in the viral video.
Sisodia accused the Union government of wasting money on the advertisements instead of procuring vaccines for the citizens.
He said, "On 21 June, all Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led states published full-page advertisements across all newspapers about "the biggest vaccination drive across the world."
Sisodia also said that the Centre has sent a 'toolkit' to officials of the Delhi government and threatened and pressured them to issue these advertisements and hail the government's vaccination programme.
"I want to request Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union government, and also the BJP that people don't want advertisements, they need vaccines," he had said.
Published: 25 Jun 2021,08:13 PM IST