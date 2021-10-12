Old Images of Anti-CAA Protest in Aurangabad Falsely Linked to Kashmir

An old image from Aurangabad, Maharashtra was shared to falsely claim that it's from Kashmir.
A collage of images is being shared on social media claiming that it shows bodies of people from the Muslim community who were killed in Kashmir.
This image comes in the backdrop of a number of incidents in Jammu and Kashmir targeting civilians.
On 5 October, Virinder Paswan, a golgappa seller from Bihar, Kashmiri Chemist ML Bindroo and Mohamamd Shafi were killed by terrorists. On 7 October, terrorists killed Supinder Kaur, Principal, and Deepak Chand, teacher, at a government school in Srinagar.
However, we found that the images could be traced back to 2020 and show people wearing shrouds as a mark of protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), in Maharashtra's Aurangabad.
CLAIM
The text along with the images reads: "That making me heart breaking to see innocent muslims be killed from terrorist people. (sic)"
The images are being shared with '#SAVE_KASHMIR' on Twitter.
WHAT WE FOUND
On performing a Google reverse image search, we came across a Facebook post from February 2020 that carried the viral images and suggested that they are from protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), in Maharashtra's Aurangabad.
A Facebook post carried the images in 2020.
Another Facebook post shared on 23 February 2020 carried the viral images and claimed that they are from Aurangabad.
Meanwhile, a website called 'JJP News' had carried the image in an article published on 24 February 2020 that mentioned that people wore shrouds to protest against CAA and NRC.
Further, on carefully looking at the image, we noticed that one of the placards read: 'CAA NRC'.
One of the placards seen in the image reads: 'CAA NRC.'
Furthermore, a local reporter, Atharva Ramesh Karali, told us that the image was from Aurangabad when people protesting against CAA and NRC had "blocked a road and had worn white shrouds as symbol of protest."
Evidently, the image could be traced back to 2020 and it also indicates that it is from the anti-CAA protests.
