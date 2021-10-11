Pic Doesn’t Show Face-off Between India & China in Arunachal, It’s a Movie!

A photo purportedly showing an Indian Army personnel overpowering another man and holding him is being shared with a claim that the army held more than 150 Chinese soldiers hostage in Arunachal Pradesh.

This comes against the backdrop of the recent face-off between Indian and Chinese soldiers in Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh where the Chinese forces transgressed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and entered the Indian territory.

However, we found that the photograph being shared is a still from a film titled L.A.C, which was filmed in 2020. The film is based on a face-off that happened between the Indian and Chinese army personnel in Galwan Valley, Ladakh in 2020.