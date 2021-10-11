Video of a Fire in Srinagar Shared as Temple Burnt Down in Shopian

The video showing smokes rising from some structures that are on fire has been shared by several people on social media with a claim that the footage shows a temple being burnt in Zainpora town in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The claim comes in the backdrop of recent killings of seven civilians in the union territory.

However, we found that the footage shows a fire that broke out in a residential area of Parimpora, which is in the outskirts of Srinagar district of J&K.

Several news reports from the union territory documented the blaze that engulfed more than 40 homes on 7 October, but none of them mentioned there being a temple. We also spoke with Sanjay Tickoo, president of the Kashmiri Pandit Sangaresh Samithi (KPSS), who dismissed the claims made in the video.