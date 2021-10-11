Video of a Fire in Srinagar Shared as Temple Burnt Down in Shopian

Fact-Check | The video of structures on fire was from Parimpora, Srinagar and not Shopian district of Kashmir.
The video showing smokes rising from some structures that are on fire has been shared by several people on social media with a claim that the footage shows a temple being burnt in Zainpora town in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.
The claim comes in the backdrop of recent killings of seven civilians in the union territory.
However, we found that the footage shows a fire that broke out in a residential area of Parimpora, which is in the outskirts of Srinagar district of J&K.
Several news reports from the union territory documented the blaze that engulfed more than 40 homes on 7 October, but none of them mentioned there being a temple. We also spoke with Sanjay Tickoo, president of the Kashmiri Pandit Sangaresh Samithi (KPSS), who dismissed the claims made in the video.
CLAIM
Sharing the 32 seconds long video, users said, "[A] temple situated at zainpora shopian(Kashmir) burnt by some unknown person".
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
To check the authenticity of the video, we extracted some keyframes from the clip using the InVID WeVerify Google Chrome and conducted a reverse image search on some of them.
This led us to a tweet on DD News Srinagar. The tweet carried a screenshot of the viral video and said, "Approximately 20 sheds gutted in a massive fire at Parimpora locality in Srinagar".
A report in Global News Service (GNS) included quotes from a Fire and Emergency official, who said that while the exact cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, but it was believed that it might have been caused by a short circuit.
We also contacted the Zainapora police station and they confirmed to us that no temple was set on fire in the area and said that the claim with the viral video was false.
However, in a separate incident, some miscreants desecrated idols in an ancient temple in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on 2 October. An enquiry has already been ordered into the matter.
Evidently, a video of a fire that broke out in Parimpora, Srinagar has been shared with a false claim that it shows a Hindu temple being burnt down in Zainapora area of Shopian district in Kashmir.
