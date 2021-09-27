Old Pics of Anti-Modi Protests Falsely Linked to PM's Recent US Visit

A set of images showing anti-Prime Minister Narendra Modi placards is being widely shared on social media claiming that they show how he was recently welcomed in the United States of America.

PM Modi's three-day US visit concluded on Sunday, 26 September, with him addressing the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), attending the Quad Summit and other bilateral engagements.

However, we found that these are old images with one dating back to 2014, the other is from 2019 and the third one could be traced back to 2019 at least.