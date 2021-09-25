US Visit | 'Quad Will Work as Force For Global Good': PM Modi at Summit
Prior to the Quad summit, PM Modi participated in a bilateral meet with US President Biden at the Oval Office.
Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi on Friday, 24 September, said that the Quad, which consists of Australia, India, Japan and the US, would work as a 'force for global good' and help 'establish peace and prosperity' in the Indo-Pacific region and the world.
The Quad summit was held at the White House, with PM Modi, US President Joe Biden, Australian PM Scott Morrison and Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga in attendance.
"In a way, our Quad will work as a 'force for global good'. I believe that our cooperation in Quad will ensure peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific as well as the entire world."Prime Minister Narendra Modi
In his opening remarks, PM Modi said, "Our four nations of the Quad – India, Australia, Japan and US – met for the first time after the Tsunami in 2004 to help the Indo-Pacific region."
PM Modi also said that the Quad's vaccine initiative will help Indo-Pacific nations, reported ANI.
"Today, when the world is fighting against Covid-19, we have come here once again for the welfare of humanity."
“On the basis of our common democratic values, Quad has decided to move ahead with positive thought and approach. I would be happy to discuss supply chain or global security, climate action or Covid response or cooperation in technology with Quad members," he added.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi's office, tweeted a photograph of the Quad leaders, captioned: "The Quad - a force for global good."
Earlier, US President Joe Biden, who opened the summit, said the four countries had come together to take on common challenges.
“This group has democratic partners who share world views and have common vision for the future,” he said, as per PTI.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said disputes in the Indo-Pacific region should be solved as per international law.
"The Indo-Pacific has great challenges and challenges have to be overcome. In six months from the last meeting so much has been accomplished. We stand here together in the Info Pacific region," he said.
Modi Thanks Biden in Bilateral Meet
Prior to this PM Modi, who is on a five-day visit to the United States, participated in a bilateral meet with US President Biden at the Oval Office.
"I thank you for the warm welcome accorded to me and my delegation. Earlier, we had an opportunity to hold discussions, and at that time you had laid out the vision for India-US bilateral relations," PM Modi had said to President Biden, during the meet.
PM Modi, in a tweet afterwards, also credited the meeting as having been “outstanding” and landed Biden’s “leadership on critical global issues” as “commendable”.
The Indian PM also shared that the two leaders discussed how India and the USA will further scale-up cooperation in different spheres and work together to overcome key challenges like COVID-19 and climate change.
In Meeting With PM Modi, President Biden Recalls Mumbai Visit
President Biden, meanwhile during his meeting with PM Modi, recalled his visit to Mumbai as the then US Vice President.
"When I was in Mumbai as Vice President (of US)… the Indian Press asked me do I have any relatives in India. And I said I am not sure, but in 1972, I got a letter from a person with the last name Biden from India… Next morning, at my press conference, the Indian Press told me you have five Biden’s in India,” he said, in a lighter vein.
PM Modi, speaking to the president on the subject, said "You mentioned about people in India with 'Biden' surname. You had discussed the same with me. I hunted for some documents. I have brought them with me. Maybe these will help you out."
"When I showed the PM to his seat, I pointed out that the seat is occupied almost every day by an Indian American (US Vice President Kamala Harris). Vice President's mother was from India - a scientist & a remarkable woman," Biden further noted at the meeting.
Modi, on Thursday, had met with Vice President Kamala Harris, Australian PM Scott Morrison, and Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon, among others.
(With inputs from ANI and PTI.)
