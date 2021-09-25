US Visit | 'Quad Will Work as Force For Global Good': PM Modi at Summit

Earlier, US President Joe Biden, who opened the summit, said the four countries had come together to take on common challenges.

“This group has democratic partners who share world views and have common vision for the future,” he said, as per PTI.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said disputes in the Indo-Pacific region should be solved as per international law.

"The Indo-Pacific has great challenges and challenges have to be overcome. In six months from the last meeting so much has been accomplished. We stand here together in the Info Pacific region," he said.