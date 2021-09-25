Video From Bangladesh Shared as From India With a Reference to Pulwama Attack

A video showing a man disguised as a woman, wearing a burqa, being checked by the police, is being shared on social media with a reference to the 2019 Pulwana attack in which nearly 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed.

The claim adds that the video is for the people who questioned 'how explosives reached Pulwama'.

However, we found that the video is from Raozan in Chattogram (also known as Chittagong) district in Bangladesh where a man disguised as a pregnant woman was nabbed by police in March while trying to smuggle alcohol.