Old Photo of Protest Against Adani From Australia Shared Amid FPO Withdrawal

Fact-check: This image shows protests against Adani in Australia and dates back to 2017.
An image of a group of people standing on a beach holding placards that read "#STOPADANI" is going viral on social media with a claim that the protest happened recently in Australia against Gautam Adani.
Why is this being shared now?: The photo is going viral after a report published by American short-seller Hindenburg Research on 24 January, stirred up allegations of money laundering and stock market manipulation against the Adani Group.
What is the truth about the image?: This image was taken during a protest against Adani in Australia, but it could be traced back to 2017.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search and came across the same image uploaded on Flickr, a video and and an image hosting website.
This image was uploaded by an account called 'Stop Adani,' which is a campaign led by a network of 70 local groups in Australia to stop Adani Enterprise's coal mine.
The description of the image stated that nearly 250 Eurobodalla people assembled at Congo Beach on 7 October 2017 to demand the federal government to put a pause on Adani Enterprise’s proposed coal mine in North Queensland.
This picture was taken in 2017.
We also found a similar picture posted by 'Stop Adani' on their official Facebook page on, published on 27 July 2018.
On comparing the two images, we noticed several similarities.
The image were clicked at the same time and same location.
Reports about the protest: Several media outlets like The Guardian, Mint, and Scroll reported on the protests staged across Australia against Adani Enterprises in October 2017.
A report by Indian Cultural Forum published on 14 October 2017 carried a similar photo.
It also mentioned that these protesters said that Adani Enterprise's coal mine project would result in the destruction of the environment and cause global warming.
Conclusion: An old image of protests in Australia was shared as a recent picture.
