Did the BBC Use The Wrong Map of India in a Recent Report? No!

A screenshot of a BBC article – which shows India's map without Jammu and Kashmir – is being shared on social media. Those sharing the screenshot are calling for a "ban" on the broadcaster.

Who are the ones sharing it?: Sudarshan News' Editor-in-Chief Suresh Chavhanke, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Sadhvi Prachi, and Major Surendra Poonia are some of the people who shared the claim.

