Video Shows Visuals From a Bhim Army Protest? No, It Is From Argentina

This viral video does not show visuals from India.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
A video of a huge crowd gathered on the streets is going viral on the internet linking it to the Bhim Army. Several people have shared this video with hashtags such as #JaiBhim, #Bhimarmy urging people to join a demonstration in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal on 12 February.
But...?: Neither does the video show a demonstration by Bhim Army nor is it from India. It dates back to December 2022 and shows fans gathered on the streets of Buenos Aires to celebrate their national team's victory in the FIFA World Cup finals.
What led us to the truth?: At first, we noticed a board on a building that said "Hostel Sol".
Taking this as a clue, we performed a keyword search and found that the hostel was located in Buenos Aires, Argentina. We also came across several other pictures of the hostel.
The same advertisement and buildings can be seen in both the images.
We also geolocated the place on Google Maps using the 'street view' option. The available view is from July 2022 and shows certain similarities with the viral clip.
Further, a keyword search on YouTube led us to a video uploaded by NBC News.
It was uploaded on 21 December 2022 and was titled, "Video Shows Moment Argentina Soccer Fans Jump Onto Team Bus."
The video's description said that celebrations were halted due to security reasons after millions of fans gathered together.
At around the 0:30 mark of the video, one can find certain similarities with the viral clip.
On comparing the visuals of both videos, we found that they are from the same incident.
A comparison shows similar trucks and buildings in both the images.
Conclusion: This video is from Argentina and is unrelated to the Bhim Army protests.
