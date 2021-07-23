Old Image From Patna Shared as Condition of Mumbai During Rains

A photo of a flooded garment store with furniture floating around is being shared on social media with a claim that it is from Mumbai as the city has been experiencing heavy rainfall.

Social media users have reacted in different ways, from questioning the use of taxpayers' money to expressing sadness over the damage to life and livelihood.

However, we found that the photograph was taken in a clothing store in Patna in 2019, when northern Bihar saw severe floods in which 13 districts were inundated.