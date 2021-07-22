Edited Pic of Former SAD Leader Shared as Farmer Carrying Condoms

An edited photograph of former Akali Dal leader Sucha Singh Langah has gone viral with a false claim that he is a farmer from the ongoing farmers' protest who had a condom packet in the upper pocket of his kurta.

However, we found that the Langah is neither a farmer leader nor was he seen carrying a condom packet. The photograph, which has been around since 2018, was altered to superimpose the photograph of the condom packet on his pocket.

The ongoing farmers' protest that started last year over the three contentious farm bills have faced a barrage of misinformation that have been debunked by The Quint's WebQoof team.